Dickey and Williams pace UE in 67-36 win over Loyola

It was an almost picture-perfect start for Camary Williams and the University of Evansville women's basketball team on Sunday afternoon, and Loyola proved no match as the Purple Aces picked up their seventh win in the last eight games with a 67-36 decision over the visiting Ramblers at the Ford Center.

"I think getting out to a hot start was key for us," UE head coach Matt Ruffing said. "We wanted to set a tone for the level of play, and I think our kids did a really good job of doing that. We did a lot of good things today that will hopefully help us for this next stretch of games."

After assisting the opening basket of the game, Williams followed up seconds later with a steal and layup, kicking off a 10-0 run for the Aces (7-6, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The senior guard entered the game among the nation's leaders in steals, and she once again flirted with a triple-double, ultimately ending the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven takeaways and six assists.

Sara Dickey, UE's all-time leading scorer with 1,859 points, enjoyed one of her best outings of the season with 21 on 8-for-14 shooting, including a 5-for-7 mark from beyond the arc. A senior out of Montezuma, Ind., the total moved her up to 14th on the all-time Valley scoring list.

Sasha Robinson and Kerri Gasper also hit double-figures on the day, combining for 21 points and 11 rebounds.

While the offensive numbers look nice for the Aces, the story was once again a determined defensive effort on the other end of the court. Thanks in large part to Williams' steals, the Aces forced the Ramblers (1-12, 0-2 MVC) into 21 turnovers and held the team to 30.8% shooting from the field. LUC scored fewer than 10 points in three quarters.

"We started the school year thinking that we'd be a more offensive team, and we're really excited about the way the girls have bought in to what we're doing defensively," Ruffing said. "They've gained so much confidence over the last seven or eight games, and we're making it really tough on other teams."

After taking a 36-18 lead in the break, the Aces officially put the game out of reach with a 16-0 run midway through the second half.

UE, which is off to its best 13-game start since the 2008-09 season, will face its toughest conference road swing of the season next weekend with trips to both Drake and Northern Iowa.

