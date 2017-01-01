One Tri-State Baby born on New Years morning at Deaconess Women's Hospital

Five pounds and 13 ounces Hank Sellers came into this world at 12:26 New Year's morning (WFIE)

A Happy New Year indeed for Misty Waters and Jimmy Sellers, as they welcomed their baby boy into the world on New Years morning.

At 12:26am Misty Waters gave birth to Hank. He weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

Little Hank Steller was supposed to be born on January 17th, but apparently he couldn't wait any longer.

"When I first saw him, I was like crying my eyes out," New Mom Misty Waters said. It's an overwhelming feeling that you brought this child into the world. It's really emotional, but it's a good emotion. It's unexplainable really."

An unexplainable feeling the new parents are ready for. For Misty Waters and Jimmy Sellers, Hank is their first child.

He was born at Deaconess hospital and in fact was the only baby born in the Tri-State New Years morning.

His full name is Hank Jacob Sellers. Which Misty's sister helped pick out. Misty says she liked that it wasn't a traditional name, and. instantly fell in love with it. Hank gets his middle name from his uncle Jacob.

"I am looking forward to changing poopy diapers and moving forward in life and watching him grow and become a man, that's the real reward," New Dad Jimmy Sellers said.

Well... let's just say it didn't take long for his poopy diaper wish to be granted!

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.