Franklin Street bars prepare for New Year's Eve

Hundreds are expected to flood area bars for New Year's Eve celebrations.

We talked to several bartenders on Franklin Street in Evansville who intend to champion through a long night. They're also making sure they don't over serve.

Stephen Schaeffer, the bartender at Franklin Street Tavern, has served the Tri-State drinks for over eight years. He says working New Year's Eve is like pulling teeth sometimes and dealing with the aftermath of cutting people off can be difficult.

"That's probably the biggest thing too, is dealing with people," said Schaeffer. "A lot of the bars stay open a little bit longer too so they'll be open until like 4 a.m. in some places, and, they get pretty drunk."

Down the street at Lamasco's, bartenders there say its regulars often offer free rides home.

"I mean, I know they're not a cab but it's a free ride home and you don't get a DUI," bartender Courtney Stowers told us.

Different bars, same philosophy. If you drink too much you're going to get cut off.

