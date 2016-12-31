Law enforcement plan to be in full force for New Year's Eve

If you plan to head out for New Year's Eve, there's something you should be prepared for: getting a sober driver (WFIE)

Franklin Street in Evansville gets rowdy on New Year's Eve. However, law enforcement will be in full force everywhere. They call it saturation patrolling which means they look out for buzzed drivers.

Out of the 14 people killed in car crashes in Vanderburgh County this year, Sheriff Dave Wedding said a third of those fatalities involved a drunk driver.

During last year's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, over 900 crashes happened throughout Indiana and resulted in 120 injuries, and three fatalities.

Deputies, EPD, and ISP are hoping to see those numbers decrease.

"So if you plan on partying, don't drive a car," said Sheriff Dave Wedding. "We don't want to notify family members and loved ones that there's been a loss in a crash, especially in the hands of a drunken driver."

If you plan to head out, remember that Logan's Promise is teaming up with Yellow Cab to give free rides home.

