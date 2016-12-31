EPD looking for tire slasher who vandalized several cars

Evansville police are looking for whoever slashed the tires of several cars in one south side neighborhood, police say they happened within blocks of each other and within hours of each other.

Vicki Jones is one of several people in this neighborhood who are keeping a closer eye on their cars. Jones says Friday was the second time she's come out to see a flat tire on her car.

"I'm looking at almost five hundred dollars just in tires," Jones said. "What they don't know, Karma comes back and bites you in the butt."

Jones says someone slashed her driver's side front tire of one car and passenger side front tire on another car. She says she's now going to have to install a surveillance camera to keep it from happening again.

"I dare em to come now. This is ridiculous. There's no reason for this. Stay your butt at home, take care of your business and leave the rest of us alone, we're not hurting you," Jones said.

Larry Meriweather says he was up until 2 in the morning, keeping at least one eye on his truck, not wanting a repeat of what happened.

"It's the first time I've ever had to put my truck in my yard because of tire slashing," Meriweather said.

He says only one tire was punctured. But he couldn't find his tire model at any shop in town. Forcing him to spend close to a thousand dollars, for four new tires.

Down the street, Richard Norman had to wait until today to change his tire, a hassle he doesn't want to deal with while on holiday.

"I don't bother no body we live on a dead end street, we don't have no way of knowing who's around who ain't around," Norman said.

Authorities have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

If you have information, call police.

