14 News' Saturday Crews' most memorable sports moments

The third annual festival continues through Sunday, April 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown.More >>
The third annual festival continues through Sunday, April 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown.More >>
Henderson Crime Stoppers is low in funds and is asking the public for help.More >>
Henderson Crime Stoppers is low in funds and is asking the public for help.More >>
More than seven in 10 people in one of the nation's largest tobacco-producing states support a statewide smoking ban for most public places.More >>
More than seven in 10 people in one of the nation's largest tobacco-producing states support a statewide smoking ban for most public places.More >>
It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 between Detroy Road and Mesker Park Drive.More >>
It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 between Detroy Road and Mesker Park Drive.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane restrictions will be in place again on the northbound Twin Bridge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane restrictions will be in place again on the northbound Twin Bridge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident.More >>
Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident.More >>
Fifty-two-year-old Jacqueline Williams called 911 after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence Sunday Night. She was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.More >>
Fifty-two-year-old Jacqueline Williams called 911 after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence Sunday Night. She was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>