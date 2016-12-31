Two women arrested after authorities set up sting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two women arrested after authorities set up sting

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Chrystal Fuqua, 37 (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center) Chrystal Fuqua, 37 (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center)
Destiny Richards, 20 (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center) Destiny Richards, 20 (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A surveillance sting following a series of home burglaries landed two women behind bars.

Authorities in Ohio County set up the sting after several home burglaries in the Dundee area.  

Authorities obtained photos of two women from that surveillance.

They later arrested Crystal Fuqua and Destiny Richards.  

Authorities believe the women did not act alone.  

Both women are currently in the Ohio County Jail.

