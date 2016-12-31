Two women arrested after authorities set up sting

A surveillance sting following a series of home burglaries landed two women behind bars.

Authorities in Ohio County set up the sting after several home burglaries in the Dundee area.

Authorities obtained photos of two women from that surveillance.

They later arrested Crystal Fuqua and Destiny Richards.

Authorities believe the women did not act alone.

Both women are currently in the Ohio County Jail.

