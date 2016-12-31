Officials continue to search for bridge jumper - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials continue to search for bridge jumper

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
This picture posted on facebook from Lacey Vancleave, was stopped in traffic on north bound side of bridge (Source: Lacy Vancleave) This picture posted on facebook from Lacey Vancleave, was stopped in traffic on north bound side of bridge (Source: Lacy Vancleave)
(Source: Henderson Fire Department) (Source: Henderson Fire Department)
(Source: Henderson Fire Department) (Source: Henderson Fire Department)
(Source: Henderson Fire Department) (Source: Henderson Fire Department)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The search continues for a person who jumper off one of the Twin Bridges on Saturday.

Traffic was backed up on the Northbound Twin Bridge..

According to officials, that person stopped their vehicle and jumped from the bridge into the river.

Multiple search/rescue watercraft were in the water below the bridge looking for the suspect.

Crews were back in the water on Sunday looking for that suspect. The identity of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly