Officials continue to search for bridge jumper

This picture posted on facebook from Lacey Vancleave, was stopped in traffic on north bound side of bridge (Source: Lacy Vancleave)

The search continues for a person who jumper off one of the Twin Bridges on Saturday.

Traffic was backed up on the Northbound Twin Bridge..

Just arrived. NB traffic backed as far as eye can see. Both lanes now blocked off .@14News pic.twitter.com/ipmBASAHfg — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) December 31, 2016

According to officials, that person stopped their vehicle and jumped from the bridge into the river.

Multiple search/rescue watercraft were in the water below the bridge looking for the suspect.

Crews were back in the water on Sunday looking for that suspect. The identity of the driver has not been released.

