Most memorable sports moments of 2016 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

  • What's your choice for the most memorable sports moment of 2016?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Peyton Manning retires after winning Super Bowl 50
    0%
    0 votes
    Villanova Wildcats buzzer-beater to beat UNC in NCAA basketball championship game
    0%
    0 votes
    Kobe Bryant scores 60 points in final career game
    34%
    1 vote
    Golden State Warriors win 73 regular season games; Breaking 1996 Chicago Bulls record
    0%
    0 votes
    Passing of a legend; Muhammad Ali passes-away at age 74
    0%
    0 votes
    Cleveland Cavaliers overcome 3-1 deficit to Golden State Warriors for franchise's first NBA title
    33%
    1 vote
    Lilly King wins two Olympic gold medals; Calls out Russian swimmer for doping
    0%
    0 votes
    Chicago Cubs win first World Series title in 108 years
    33%
    1 vote
    Jimmie Johnson wins 7th NASCAR championship; tying Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty for most all-time
    0%
    0 votes
    Lamar Jackson becomes first Louisville Cardinal to win The Heisman Trophy
    0%
    0 votes

Most memorable sports moments of 2016

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Muhammad Ali in 1967. (Wikimedia/World Journal Tribune by Ira Rosenberg/Library of Congress) Muhammad Ali in 1967. (Wikimedia/World Journal Tribune by Ira Rosenberg/Library of Congress)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

2016 filled the sports world with hope, sadness, surprises, and jaw-dropping moments that left us on the edge of our seat.

Years from now, when you look back at the 2016 year in sports, what will you remember most?

Cast your vote for the most memorable sports of 2016 in the poll.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly