Extended Highlights: Heritage Hills vs Corydon Central Boys Basketball

For several years parking in the Boonville square has been a major problem.More >>
With all the new developments in the Aleah Beckerle case, social media has been buzzing. Her family says it hasn't all been positive.More >>
The Boom Squad has been entertaining the Tri-State and other places, with its drum lines for over a decade now. This past week during Spring break, they had a performance to remember.More >>
In Owensboro, city leaders are seeking the sale of 33 different properties through a mass foreclosure.More >>
Construction of the Bluegrass museum in Owensboro is expected to start up again this week.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.More >>
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.More >>
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.More >>
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.More >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
