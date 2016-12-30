Thunderbolts shelled by havoc

Huntsville scored early and often Friday night in its 6-3 win over visiting Evansville. Huntsville scored first, only 22 seconds into the game. Jordan Wood scored his eighth goal of the year unassisted to open the game.

Evansville responded quickly with Ryan Patsch netting his fifth of the season assisted by Brad Bourke and Phil Bronner. It was all Huntsville after that. Tyler French scored twice by the seven-minute mark chasing Thunderbolts’ netminder Tanner Milliron. Chad Bennett added another first period goal. Evansville trailed Huntsville 4-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Evansville battled back in the second period outshooting Huntsville 13-7. However, Huntsville would tally the only goal of the period. Jordan Wood scored his second of the game to extend the Havoc lead over the Thunderbolts 5-1.

To start the third period, Bourke scored a powerplay goal at the 5:31 mark. Thirty-eight seconds later, Justin MacDonald scored his sixth goal of the season to pull the Thunderbolts to within two. The Thunderbolt comeback was thwarted when Huntsville’s Mike Piluso scored to regain the three-goal lead. Havoc Goaltender Tyler Steel (a.k.a. the Steel Curtain) earned his league leading 10th win of the season.

