Extended Highlights: UE vs Indiana State Girls Basketball

The University of Evansville Women took to the Ford Center opening up Missouri Valley conference play hosting Indiana State.

Out to the Ford Center Aces leading 15-10 in the second quarter.

Brooke Dossett gets it to Sara Dickey she will take it around drive to the hole, puts up the layup, it will go and she gets the foul on the play.

The Sycamores looking for some offense Wendi Bibbins puts it up and Sasha Robinson gets the big block. The Aces go right back at them Macie Lively gets it to Robinson and she is doing work on both ends.

Now, the Purple Aces in a rhythm here they get it to Kerri Gasper and she bangs home the big three.

UE goes on to win it 57-41.

