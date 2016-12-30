Extended Highlights: Jasper vs Central Boys Basketball

Out to the bear den we go.

Jasper working it around Tyler Nottingham gets it to Andrew Schmitt who pushes it to Austin Simmers and he nails the three.

Now the Bears go to work finding Keon Jones down low and he puts it up and in.

The bears continue to press. Tias Stweart slots it to Jermiah Bradley and he gets it to Collin Wedding who bangs home the trey trey.

Jasper would win it 51-44.

