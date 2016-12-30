Activities to do in the Tri-State for New Year's Eve

There's something going on for New Year's Eve all across the Tri-State.

We talked to Brian Bennett, owner of Evansville's News4U magazine to find out the top places people go.

"Franklin Street will be nuts," Bennett said. "Really, tomorrow [Saturday] night everywhere will be packed."

"If you're on the east side, you're looking at KC's, who will have a great band called Freak Show. If you're on the west side, you're looking at Lamasco where they'll have a great band, Calabash. If you go down the street, one of my favorite bands will be playing at Pistons. It's called Taste Like Chicken."

If you're a little older and you don't like Rock 'N' Roll or you don't want a DJ, I highly recommend Tropicana," Bennett told us. "They do an awesome New Years experience. They have two bands, they're going to have a swing band. They do it top notch."

"But really, the best party in Evansville is where Byron Douglas is," Bennett joked.

The Evansville Thunderbolts take on the Huntsville Havoc on New Year's Eve. This year, the Thunderbolts are welcoming the Logan's Promise group to the game.

Here's a list of available events in the Tri-State

Kid-friendly events:

-The Children's Museum of Evansville hosts a ball drop celebration at Noon for you and the kiddos.

-Saint Matthews Church on 1st Avenue is having a $10 steak dinner.

-Comic Quest on Morgan Avenue is gaming all night.

Owensboro:

- New Year's Eve Bash at the Owensboro Convention Center. The $55 ticket includes entry at 7 p.m., music and dinner. The $20 ticket includes entry at 9 p.m. All tickets include live music and dancing with Insulated, Champagne toast, and live fireworks.

Henderson:

- Delker's Bar & Music Venue has a number of bands booked along with a midnight toast and breakfast served the next day. Single admission is $15. Couples are $30. The doors open for general admission at 7:30.

Evansville:

- The Thunderbolts game at 7:15 p.m. at the Ford Center. The Thunderbolts encourage everyone to take the Logan's Promise pledge not to drink and drive. Buy your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com, the Ford Center Box Office, or by calling the Thunderbolts Front Office at 812-777-4111.

- The AMF Arc Lanes is open until 1 a.m. It includes a full bar and restaurant.

- Lamascos will have "Calabash" playing.

- Pistons will host Tastes Like Chicken, a band.

- KC's Timeout Lounge will have a band called "Freak Show" playing.

- Tropicana will have rock n' roll two bands playing and a swing band.

