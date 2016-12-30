Landmark development year for Evansville

2016 was a year of change in Evansville.

City leaders have gotten pretty good at announcing new businesses and new projects.

On 6th and Walnut, where orange barrels rule the roads, is where a brand new hotel went up.

Recently, work has begun on the new med school. Mayor Winnecke said the development is unbelievable.

"I don't remember a time in my life when there was so much economic activity underway in the city at one time," Winnecke said. "What you're seeing is a confidence in the local and regional economy that is prompting people to make investments in businesses."

The Double Tree hotel, which took years to get off the ground, is nearly complete.

Steel beams are set in place for the new IU med school, set to open in 2018.

Tropicana's lot is full of construction workers, set to open in late 2017.

The city's been able to bulldoze more than 100 homes run down homes, cleaning up neighborhoods. That development announcement Mayor Winnecke just eluded to would be ready to roll out in the first quarter of next year.

"When you see neighbors who live near dilapidated houses and they see that house that's been a detriment to their neighborhood finally coming down and people are thanking you and crying, that's pretty powerful stuff."

Evansville city leaders cut ribbons all over town for new businesses. In 2016, we also parted ways with one hockey team but got a new one.

Evansville gained statewide attention for scoring 42 million dollars in grants from "regional cities projects."

Also announced? Another downtown hotel taking shape: the Hyatt on 2nd street.

Let's not forget ride-sharing service Uber, scheduled to hit the gas in the coming months.

So what's next for 2017?

"Anything up your sleeve for 2017? Gotta check? You know, we might have some stuff going on for next year that are early in the stages of discussion and development."

