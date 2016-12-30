Evansville cab companies offers free rides for New Year's Eve

Evansville cab companies are trying to curb drunk driving by offering free rides home on New Years.

River City Yellow cab is one of them and is offering free rides.

Unity Taxi is dropping out after offering free rides for the past few years. The Unity Taxi owner says that free cab rides are funded through sponsorships.

This year, he says his sponsors chose to send their money somewhere else.

Some drivers will earn up to $500 on New Year's Eve alone.

Whether your ride is free or paid, the taxi companies recommend you schedule your trip home in advance.

"We only have one dispatcher, we'll have about 8 or 9 of us out there. We'll do our best to cover every call. And we're not gonna tell you we're gonna be there in 5 minutes if it's gonna be a half an hour," says Dave Goldblatt, owner of Dave's Taxi. "So I think basically people appreciate honesty and I think that's pretty much how we build our business."

River city Yellow Cab will offer free rides from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.