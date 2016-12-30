Rise in vandalism reports leads to additional protection

Christmas decorations are coming down across the Tri-State, but in one neighborhood they are disappearing altogether.

It's not just the Christmas lights. It's also garbage cans tipped over, and patio furniture tossed in the street.

The problem spiked Christmas week. Neighbors are keeping track of the activity on a social media site called Nextdoor. That's how they realized how wide-spread the problem really is.

We spoke with a dozen people in the neighborhood. One woman says her home was hit early Wednesday morning. The thieves stole her laser light installation right out of the yard. What's worse? Her security camera missed most of the action.

People say they're fed up.

"For me, I had a trash can knocked over. It wasn't a big deal for me, but some people put a lot of money into their Christmas displays so I can see where they'd definitely be upset," says Jim Gaston.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says even if your damage is small, go ahead and report it. This way, they can try to catch the thieves in action.

As for Brook View, we learned deputies will be stepping up patrols.

