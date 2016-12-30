Arctic Adventure kicks off in Owensboro

Owensboro Parent Magazine is making sure to cure any case of cabin fever for kids and their parents with a very outdoor adventure that's inside.

The fun is at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Kids spent the day jumping off inflatable snow cliffs, sliding down Mt. Everest, and riding a train at this year's Arctic Adventure Kid's Fun Festival.

Each session is two hours long, but a few extra dollars can get families VIP tickets which means 30 extra minutes of fun.

The indoor playground is open January 30 and 31.

Its 15 dollars for kids, and 5 dollars for adults, which includes all attractions (concessions cost extra).

Saturday's last session has been canceled.

You can buy your tickets online at arcticadventurefun.com or you can also buy them at the door.

Sessions can sell out so organizers recommend you get them early.

