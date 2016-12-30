Recently issued precautionary boil advisories in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Recently issued precautionary boil advisories in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The City of Evansville and Vanderburgh County have recently issued some precautionary boil advisories    

They were issued on December 30, 2016

Here's a list of the areas affected:

  • W. Oregon St. from Western Ave. east to dead end
  • 1010 & 1100 W. Buena Vista Rd.
  • 1151 W. Buena Vista Rd.(Davita Dialysis)
  • 3550 Woodbridge Dr.(  Woodbridge Apartment Complex)
  • 3700 to 3888 First Ave.( Schnucks Grocery & Northbrook Strip Mall )
  • 4000 First Ave.(Target Department Store)
  • 4120 & 4140 First Ave. (Dairy Queen Restaurant & Heady’s Pizza Shop
  • 3900 First Ave.( Circle K Convenient Store)
  • Taylor Ave from Weinbach Ave east to Monroe Ave and to included 1312 S Spring St

