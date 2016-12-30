Owensboro police investigate another Sycamore Street shooting

The Owensboro Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on West 5th and Sycamore.

Police say the hospital notified them Thursday night of a patient with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found 43 year-old Michael Brown drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the stomach.

It's the latest shooting near West 5th and Sycamore Street. Neighbors say that area of town is changing.

"When I first moved here, it was nothing like this," a neighbor, who wanted to stay, anonymous said.

She's seen a lot worse in other places she has lived, like Chicago, but she hoped she'd never see it in Owensboro.

"When I first moved here, it was nothing like this. They just had little petty things like kids fighting or something like that, but it's come to the point of shootings," the neighborhood resident said. "They are shooting. They are robbing. They are breaking in houses during the day or night."

Police say Michael Brown told them he was getting out of his vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West 5th and Sycamore when someone approached him and pointed a gun demanding jewelry and money. Brown told police the robber shot him and got away with 400 dollars.

"The investigator that is in charge of this case is still trying to follow up on any kinds of tips that are called in," Officer Michael Hathaway said. "This occurred yesterday at 4:30 PM. We are hoping there will be witnesses in the area that may have seen what occurred."

Police say the hospital advised them Brown's injuries were not life threatening.

As for the neighborhood, some residents just hope for the violence to stop.

"They're like 'Ooh. It's bad. It's worse than Chicago', like no not really, far from it. But, if they keep it up, if they don't try to stop this now, it will get to the point because this is a very small town," the neighborhood resident says.

Police say they are looking for a black man in his 20's with dreadlocks.

They are asking anyone with any information to call police or the crime stoppers line.

