New Wendy's coming to north side Evansville

Wendy's is planning to build a new restaurant in the Darmstadt Crossing complex on Evansville's north side.

According to the developer, DESCO, it will be beside the German American Bank across from the new Schnucks.

There is already a Wendy's just south of the complex off Boonville New Harmony road.

The new plans do not say what's happening with that restaurant.

