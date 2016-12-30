Owensboro Mayor-Elect ready to take office

The new year will bring new leadership. Mayor-Elect Tom Watson will be sworn in next week.

When Mayor-Elect Tom Watson campaigned this year, he really pushed for more economic development. It was no surprise to hear him explain what that will mean for Owensboro when we spoke with him.

Most days, you're going to find Mayor-Elect Watson at his business, Tom Watson's Prosthetic Lab. He plans to keep that job after taking office.

He says his first big obstacle as mayor is the budget.

The city is currently preparing the 2017/18 budget, but Watson is also looking as far ahead as 2021.

He says his main goal is to increase the tax base. One way to do that is through economic development.

He says he wants to keep the momentum going, but the city will have to make some cuts.

"Well, I love a challenge, you know, and in my business, I like to fix stuff. This has been a challenge," Mayor-Elect Watson said. "We've spent untold hours down there since the day the election was over going over things with city staff."

The new mayor's first commission meeting is next Tuesday and then on Thursday, he will be giving his state of the city address at the monthly Rooster Booster Breakfast.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.