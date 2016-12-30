Local woman's dance tribute to commemorate her mother goes viral

Paige never had the intentions of the video sparking others to get up and dance (WFIE)

Paige Perkins has been dancing her whole life.

Her mom grew up dancing as well. With dance being so close to their hearts, she says she knew it had to be a part of remembering her.

"I know she's super excited because she loved to dance and I got any and all of the talent I have from her," said Perkins.

When friends and community members began tagging her on social media in their version of the dance, she says she couldn't stop smiling.

Thrive Dance Company in Evansville was one of the first groups to post a video of their dancers doing Paige's performance.

After that, the tribute caught on with a group of her dad's friends.

After that, it caught on with Colonial Nursing Home patients, the Butler dance team, and Western Kentucky's dance team.

Paige says even her college friends busted a move in honor of her mother.

"Its been a lot of people, not what I had expected at all," said Perkins.

Paige says her mom's favorite quote was to find the good in every day.

She says, even through this horrible time in her life, she's still able to do just that.

Click here to see the full dance

