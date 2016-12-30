Developers receive grant to renovate buildings in downtown Evansville

Developers received an 112,000 dollar grant to renovate two historic buildings in downtown Evansville.

The Siegels building is on 4th Street and the O'Donnell Building is on 6th Street.

Indiana Landmarks, which has worked on several projects in our area this year, will be heading up the projects.

Both historic buildings will be turned into retail and apartments.

