Construction of new Evansville Christian School underway

The construction of the new Evansville Christian School off of Lincoln and Epworth is well underway.

The contractors poured the concrete pad for the gym that will have a maple wood floor installed.

The installation of the roof and steel is almost complete.

The school says, pending weather, they hope to have the entire facility watertight by the end of January.

