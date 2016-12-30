Public transportation services saved due to church leaders

The service offers to pick people, take them to work in as far as Toyota in Gibson County in some cases (WFIE)

Some people who live along the northern section of Highway 41 rely on public transportation to get to their job. Evansville City leaders have a new contract to make sure that service doesn't go away.

Bus service to that area was up in the air several months ago when dreaded budget cuts started looming.

During Thursday's Board of Public Works meeting, a contract was signed between New Hope Community Development Corporation and the City of Evansville.

The non-profit organization offers a transportation service called Bridge Builders.

The service offers to pick people up and take them to work in as far as Toyota in Gibson County in some cases.

Pastor Rabon Turner knows this service is essential for hardworking people every day.

"We're just glad to be able to do our part to assist those people because there are so many people in this area that are qualified to work and the jobs are available," said Pastor Rabon Turner of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. "If the only issue you are having is not being able to work, that's why we are here."

Pastor Turner shared the story of how one young man relied on Bridge Builders Transportation, until one day he earned enough to buy a car and make a living for his family.

That's the independence they want everyone to achieve

