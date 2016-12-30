Indiana receives grant for zika virus

The state of Indiana is receiving thousands of dollars in federal money to fight the spread of the Zika virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced 184 million dollars in grants across the country.

Indiana will get 200,000 dollars for information gathering and rapid detection of microcephaly.

The brain defect may occur when a mother is infected with Zika while pregnant.

The state is receiving another 84,000 dollars to improve mosquito control and monitoring.

