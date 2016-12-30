Four people arrested after drug bust at tattoo shop - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Four people arrested after drug bust at tattoo shop

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Four people are under arrest after a drug bust at a tattoo shop.

Police say they served a search warrant at Eden Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing Studio on Main Street. 

Inside the shop, officers say they found meth, marijuana, pills, and a gun. 

John Eden, Franklin Campbell, and Jana Mena are all facing drug charges. 

Christopher Loyd was arrested at the shop on a warrant. 

Police say the case is still under investigation. 

