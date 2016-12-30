Update: Man facing child molestation charges also charged with bribery

A Posey County man facing child molestation charges is now charged with bribery.

William Hilakos, 77, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

[PREVIOUS: Mt. Vernon man accused of molesting a child using deadly force with a weapon]

He was in court about a week ago. Immediately after that, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The new charge is attempting to bribe a witness or official in an ongoing case.

An affidavit detailing the reasons behind that charge was not available to 14 News, but in court papers for his previous child molesting arrest, investigators noted that Hilakos owns properties, an airplane, and several vehicles and that he's facing similar charges in North Carolina currently.

Hilakos' child molesting charge stems from accusations that he inappropriately touched a young relative ten years ago.

The alleged victim came forward this year.

Hilakos was out of jail on a 5,000 dollar cash bond.

According to court records, he will remain in custody without bond.

