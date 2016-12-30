IUWBB GAME PREVIEW: Hoosiers Host No. 14/13 Ohio State on New Year’s Eve

Indiana Women’s Basketball puts its home win streak on the line on New Year’s Eve when it hosts No. 14/13 Ohio State in the first Big Ten home game of the season. Tipoff at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be live on CBS with Dave Ryan and Debbie Antonelli calling the action.

Indiana (11-3) vs. No. 14/13 Ohio State (11-4, 1-0 B1G)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 • 3 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren

Career Record: 246-161 (14th Season)

Indiana Record: 47-31 (3rd Season)

Ohio State

Kevin McGuff

Career Record: 333-140 (15th Season)

Ohio State Record: 78-41 (4th Season)

ABOUT THE BUCKEYES

Ohio State is seeking its first road win of the year having played just one true road game of the season in a 63-82 loss to No. 1 Connecticut. They are coming off an 87-62 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday as it opened league play at home. OSU is led by the Big Ten’s leading scorer sophomore guard Kelsey Mitchell (22.5 ppg., 3.6 apg., 2.5 rpg., 1.6 spg.) and four other players who average double figures including Stephanie Mavunga (13.0 ppg., 11.2 rpg.) and Shayla Cooper (11.3 ppg.). As a team, the Buckeyes are shooting 46.4 percent from the floor while averaging 88.3 points, 47.1 rebounds and a 32 percent clip from 3-point range.

Series History vs. Ohio State

Ohio State leads, 54-21

Last Meeting: 1/7/16 - L, 97-70 (at Columbus, Ohio)

20 IN A ROW

Indiana will put one of the nation’s best home streaks on the line on Saturday when it welcomes No. 14/13 Ohio State. The 20-straight wins are also the sixth longest active streak in the NCAA as IU has put together a 6-0 record inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season.

SEVEN STRAIGHT

Heading into Saturday’s Big Ten matchup, the Hoosiers are riding a seven-game win streak - the longest since the 2013-14 season when IU won 14 in a row.

PLAYING ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Indiana holds a 7-2 record all-time when playing on December 31. The last time the Hoosiers played at home on New Year’s Eve was a 70-51 victory over then No. 24 Michigan State.

LEAGUE PLAY BEGINS WITH A WIN

Indiana picked up its first Big Ten opener win in three seasons and the first road opener win since 2007-08 with an 89-70 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night. The 19-point victory over the Lady Lions was the most in a league opener since the 2008-09 season when it defeated Northwestern 81-57. IU also extend its win streak over PSU to three games, tying the program’s longest win streak against the Big Ten foe. It previously won three-straight games between the 2007-08 and 2009-10 seasons.

GOOD FROM THREE

The Hoosiers lit up from 3-point range on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, where it hit a season-high 12 triples. It was the most in a single game since IU hit 13 against Illinois on Feb. 11, 2015. They also shot the second-highest single game percentage of the season - going 12-for-21 (57.1).

CAHILL NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Junior forward Amanda Cahill was rewarded for her performances at the Florida Sunshine Classic as she was named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Cahill averaged a double-double last week as she guided Indiana to two wins over Florida and Stony Brook. Cahill averaged 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds to go along with 5.5 assists, 2.8 assist to turnover ratio, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks as she averaged 60 percent or better from the field (.609) and 3-point line (.625) in the non-conference finale. Cahill is the first Big Ten Player of the Week for Indiana this season. With junior guard Tyra Buss’s selection in 2015-16, the duo combines for weekly honors in back-to-back seasons for the Hoosiers for the first time since the 2007-08 and 2008-09.

CLOSE OUT NON-CON WITH TWO WINS

Indiana wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule last week with wins over Florida and Stony Brook at the Florida Sunshine Classic. IU enters conference play with a 10-3 record, tying its most wins in non-league play under third year head Coach Teri Moren.

CAHILL JOINS THE CLUB

Cahill became the 26th member of the 1,000 point club on Dec. 21 against Stony Brook. She joins junior guard Tyra Buss and senior guard Alexis Gassion as active 1,000 point scorers - the first-time IU has had three active players on the career list at the same time.

Active All-Time Leading Scorers at IU

Tyra Buss – 1,265 (T14th)

Alexis Gassion – 1,116 (20th)

Amanda Cahill – 1,020 (21st)

BUSS BREAKS RECORDS

Buss filled the final two non-conference games of the season with record breaking performances. Her team-high 15 points against Stony Brook gave her the 50th-straight game in double figure scoring, surpassing IU great Karna Abram. Against Florida, Buss broke the Indiana and Big Ten record for most free throws made in a game with her 19-for-20 performance from the line. She breaks the five-year old record of 17 (Jori Davis, 2011) and ties the record for attempts (20) while she broke the year-old Big Ten record of 18 made free throws. It was also the second-most made in a single game in Division I this season. As a team, IU also posted the fifth-best performance at the line in school history, going 93.8 percent (30-for-32).

BUSS CAN CLIMB THE BOOKS

Tyra Buss officially moved into the top 10 in assists as she continues to mark her name all over the IU record book. She officially became the 10th person in school history to notch 300 assists and currently holds 302 career assists. She also moved into a tie for 10th all-time in steal in Wednesday’s win at Penn State as she has now accumulated 172 career swipes.

51 AND COUNTING

Buss extended her program record of 51 straight double-figure scoring games as she led Indiana with 26 points on Wednesday at Penn State. She officially broke the all-time school record with her 50th double figure scoring game on Dec. 21 against Stony Brook. She takes over the record from IU great Karna Abram, who did it 49 consecutive times between 1984-85 and 1985-86.

PUT POINTS ON THE BOARD

Buss continues to shine for the Hoosiers as she poured in 35 points in the Dec. 20 win over Florida. She posts her second 30-point game of her career as she also scored a career-high 38 points a new career-high 38 points against North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. She finished the game just two points shy of the all-time single game scoring record (40, Karna Abram) and in a tie for the fourth-best performance in school history. Her 35 points was also tied for the eighth best single scoring game in school history. She is also the first player to score more than 30 points in a game since the 2013-14 season and bested her previous career-high by nine points (29, vs. IPFW).

SCORING AS A JUNIOR

Buss - who set the scoring record for most points as a freshman and sophomore - continues to climb the scoring chart for most points through a junior season:

Denise Jackson (1,505) Rachelle Bostic (1,389) Jill Chapman (1,346) Cindy Bumgarner (1,311) Karna Abram (1,284) Tyra Buss (1,265)

DOUBLE-DOUBLE MACHINE

Cahill is currently riding a four-game streak of double-double performances. Her season-high 21 points, 10 rebounds helped lead IU past Florida and her 14 points and season-high 13 rebounds continued the efforts in a win over Stony Brook. Cahill has turned in six of IU’s nine double-doubles of the season and now has a total of 23 in her career - which ranks seventh all-time.

HOOSIERS IN THE RPI

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Indiana sits in No. 51 in the NCAA RPI while Penn State comes in at No. 83

GOOD FROM THE FIELD

Shooting 53 percent or better in eight of 14 games this season, Indiana continues to be one of the leaders in field goal percentage. Their overall mark of 50.1 percent ranks fourth in the NCAA and second in the Big Ten. Indiana comes into Saturday’s game having shot 54 percent or better in its last two games including a 57.4 percent performance at Penn State.

BLOWOUT WINS

Seven of IU’s 11 wins have been by blowout fashion, by at least 25 points or more. Of the other four games IU has won, it has posted at least a 14-point margin of victory in three of them. Indiana posted its largest win of 51 (100-49) over Northern Kentucky on Dec. 8 and in its current seven-game win streak, the Hoosiers won by an average of 26.0 points per game.

THAT’S NEVER HAPPENED

Indiana picked up two wins over Southeastern Conference opponents this season with victories over Vanderbilt and Florida. IU’s 94-61 victory over Vanderbilt on Nov. 13 marked the first time it had defeated an SEC foe in the regular season since 2006 and the Florida win on Dec. 20 was the first time ever the program defeated two SEC schools in the same season The Hoosiers previously defeated SEC member Georgia in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season.

CLEAN THE GLASS

Indiana continues to post positive margins on the glass this season, as it has now outrebounded its opponent in 11 of 14 games this season. The Hoosiers posted its largest margin on the glass this season against North Texas (+30), which is the largest margin since the record has been kept in 2008-09. In its seven-game win streak, Indiana has either outrebounded or tied its opponent in rebounds in every game.

POINTS IN THE PAINT

Indiana continues to produce a majority of its points inside the paint this season as it scored a season-high 64 points against Northern Kentucky. Indiana has scored 42 or more points in the paint in eight games this season.

UP NEXT

Indiana remains in its friendly confines as it hosts Minnesota on Wednesday (Jan. 4). Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will be live on BTN Plus and heard on the IU Radio Network.

