New Jasper Cultural Center site is now official

The site of the new Jasper Cultural Center is now official.

Jasper Public Library Director, Christine Golden says the purchase of the Hoosier Desk site from Sternberg Rentals has been finalized.

The 13-million-dollar cultural center will be home to a brand new library and arts space.

It's a shared project by the Jasper Community Arts Commission and the Public Library Board.

Golden says she hopes the demolition of the old building will start this spring.

