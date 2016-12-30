Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

A Jasper man was killed in a crash Thursday night.

It happened on Jasper-Dubois Road, just south of the town of Dubois.

State Police say 50-year-old Frederick Block missed a curve and ran off into an embankment.

Troopers say he was thrown from the vehicle through the windshield.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.