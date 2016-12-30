EPD searching for convenience store robbery suspect

We have new information on a convenience store robbery.

It happened around 7:30 Thursday morning at the gas station on North Fulton Avenue.

Police say the suspect walked in and pretended to look at some lunch meat in the cooler until the clerk was finished waiting on a customer.

They say he then went around the counter, armed with a large kitchen knife, and demanded money.

Police say the man shoved the money down his pants, then took off down the alley.

The clerk was not hurt.

