Kentucky Mavericks training camp is still underway

Training Camp is underway at the Mavericks Training Center.

Three cuts were made Friday morning leaving 15 of the 18 original roster.

Kentrell Gransbury, Jeremy Burright, and Craig Grisby have been released. 15 players remain and they are veterans Anthony Jackson, Gerard DeVaughn, Mike Crain, Corey Wilford, and Matt Karn, and new players C. J. Blackwell, Ben Vazzola, Nicholas Waddell, Marcus Fillyaw, Jackie Butler, Brandon McGee, Josh Johnson, Chris Watson, Chrishawn Hopkins, and Andrew Christian.

Training Camp continues through Sunday when two more cuts will be made.

On Sunday night, the final roster which will include a total of 13 players includes 12 who will suit up along with one practice player/coach will remain.

Stay tuned for the final roster on Sunday night.

Courtesy: The Kentucky Mavericks