No one seriously hurt in west side fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a house fire on Evansville's west side.

It started around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7200 block of West Mill Road.

Firefighters say they had it under control 45 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

The house is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

The family who lived there is being helped by the Red Cross.

