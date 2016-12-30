No one seriously hurt in west side fire

Crews responded to a house fire on Evansville's west side.

It started around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7200 block of West Mill Road.

Quick look @ scene of house fire on W. Mill. @14News pic.twitter.com/jF3z8UoQgS — Erin Meyer (@ErinMeyer14News) December 30, 2016

Just spoke w man who lives here. He rents but has lived here 24 yrs. He was @ work, his wife was home. Says she has minor burns. @14News — Erin Meyer (@ErinMeyer14News) December 30, 2016

Firefighters say they had it under control 45 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

The house is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

The family who lived there is being helped by the Red Cross.

