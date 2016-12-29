Extended highlights: Bosse vs Central Girls Basketball

The Central Lady Bears are rolling right along. Through 11 games, they remain unbeaten on the season.

They put their perfection on the line, against SIAC foe, Bosse.

Central up 14 in the 1st, when Caitlyn Martens hits the 3-ball, corner pocket, to end the quarter, and it's 32-15.

But, Bosse gets hot in the 2nd. First, Denaya Harris drains the 3.

Then, on the inbounds, it's mishandled, then the 'Dogs steal it, and Adams lays it up and in, to get Bosse within 15.

But, Central steps on the gas again, as Alexis Thomas rattles home the 3 part of a 9-0 run, and Central goes on to win big, 84-43.

