Henderson Fire Department receives new truck

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Henderson's Fire Department will be getting a new truck.

On Wednesday night commissioners passed an ordinance amending the budget to allow the fire department to buy a new ladder truck.

Earlier this month, they approved the bid to buy the truck from Mid-America Fire & Safety of Evansville for a little more than one million dollars.

