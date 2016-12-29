New Year's Eve Fireworks reminders - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Year's Eve Fireworks reminders

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

We haven't celebrated with Fireworks since the 4th of July. Now, it's time to light the fuse again to bring in the New Year.

Check your state and local rules, but in Evansville, where our primary station is located, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

You can light them on your own private property, but  not in the street or other public property.

Make sure they land only on your property.

