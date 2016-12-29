Law enforcement increasing patrols during New Year's weekend

Don't forget to plan a safe ride home if you'll be drinking on Saturday night to ring in the new year.

Several officials tweeted their encouragement and reminders for people to have a sober driver.

Make sure you have a #Plan as you continue to celebrate this holiday season. Designate a #SoberDriver and #ChooseYourRide correctly. pic.twitter.com/ooyhLtpsdx — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) December 30, 2016

Law enforcement agencies across the Tri-State are reporting an increase in patrols and safety checks during the holiday weekend.

State troopers say if you see someone you think is drunk, give them a call.

