Goldie Payne gearing up for New Year's Eve Performance

New Year's Eve is less than 48 hours away.

In Owensboro, a popular performer is gearing up for her fourth annual New Year's Eve concert. Goldie Payne is back for her one-time show.

"This show is unique because of the variety. It's silly. It's family oriented, very entertaining," said Jon Brennan, a performer. "It's something for everybody. If you like country music, bluegrass music, gospel. If you like 50s, 60s, 70s, Rock N Roll.”

Many people know Goldie Payne, the star of the show from her days at Goldie's Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky.

She owned it for 30 years before retiring and selling the venue.

She still felt the pull from the stage and decided to do a one-time only New Year's Eve Show. Now, this one-time only show is in its fourth year.

“Here we are doing the fourth. I said, If I'm here last year we're going to title it she's a live for number five,” said Goldie Payne.

Around 20 performers are in the show.

They're hoping you come in from the cold and see this "one time only" show on Saturday night.

Of course, if you miss it, there's always next year.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

