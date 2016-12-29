Tickets on sale for charity game to benefit teen killed in wrong-way crash

Tickets are on sale for the charity hockey game to benefit the family of Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

Skylar is the 15-year-old from Boonville killed in a wrong-way crash in early December.

The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team is hosting the event called "Battle of the Badges".

The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m., at Swonder Ice Arena.

Tickets are 5 dollars and can be purchased the Evansville Firefighters Federal Credit Union.

