Improvements underway for Challenger Baseball League

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

More improvements are on the way for the Challenger Baseball League.

Crews are installing new blacktop in the parking lot to make way for even more ADA parking for families and fans. 

The non-profit summer baseball league gives disabled children a chance to play baseball for free.

They play games at the Highland Baseball Club on the city's north side.

