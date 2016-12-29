Huntingburg bans smoking at city-owned parks - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Huntingburg bans smoking at city-owned parks

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Huntingburg City Parks will soon be smoke-free.

City leaders approved a new rule that bans anyone from lighting up at the three city-owned parks.

It should go into effect by the end of January.

