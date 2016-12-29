Heart surgery patients receive warning letters about possible infections

Heart surgery patients are getting warning letters saying they may be at risk for a dangerous infection.

The CDC says the risk is low, less than one percent, and the Indiana Department of Health is not aware of any cases in the state.

The infection is linked to a piece of equipment used to cool or warm blood during heart surgery.

The machine may have been contaminated during manufacturing.

St. Mary's says they used the heater-cooler briefly, but not anymore.

Deaconess and Owensboro Health say they never used the equipment.

