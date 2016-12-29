Judicial Center in Owensboro concerned about security costs

It's back to work at the Holbrook Judicial Center.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has been asked to add more security, but we've learned there are some concerns about this decision.

Captain Barry Smith says there are nine open positions that are hard to fill. That's because he believes the 8 to 11 dollar an hour pay range is keeping some people from applying.

Currently, the state finance cabinet reimburses some of the funds to pay for the position. Deputies feel it's keeping officers with experience from applying.

The Sheriff's Office staff reached out to 40 retired law enforcement officers to try to fill the position. None of them expressed any interest.

Now, their plan is to reach out to the fiscal court for funding to hire one more full-time deputy at the judicial center.

"We deal with on average 50 to 60 prisoners in and out of there that are transported back to jail along with other proceedings where people are taken into custody from the courtroom," Smith said. "So it's a volatile center where security has to be maintained in there."

We spoke with Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly who says he couldn't comment on the request because he hasn't looked over the sheriff's budget for next year.

