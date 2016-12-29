Evansville man facing child molestation charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man facing child molestation charges

James Boyd, 38 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) James Boyd, 38 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is facing child molestation charges.

James Boyd, 38, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail around 1:00 on Thursday morning.

We're told during his court appearance, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Bail was set at 50,000 dollars.

