Crews work to clean up after train derailment

Crews are working to clean up after a train derailment on Thursday in Vincennes.

It happened just after noon at a CSX rail yard near 15th Street.

The accident happened on a spur, and not the main rail line.

Officials say crews were working to move a railroad car when the engine, the back car, and a third car jumped the tracks.

No one was hurt.

