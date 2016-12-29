Update on suspicious death investigation in Orange Co.

We have continuing coverage on a suspicious death investigation.

State police say it's likely the victim knew the suspect.

Troopers say a family member called the police after not hearing from 66-year-old James Bryson for two days.

We're told French Lick Police forced their way into the home and found his body inside.

Police say they suspect foul play. They say it's possible Bryson knew the suspect since there was no sign of forced entry at the home.

