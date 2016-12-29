Evansville Family Meets Adopted Sister

Stephanie Wassberg always knew she was adopted and grew up as an only child.

When her mother in law bought her a DNA kit for Christmas, she felt it was time to track down her biological family.

After some searching, she found her brother Mike Lagenour on Facebook and sent him a message with the date December 4th 1979, a date that may not mean much to many people but meant everything to Mike and his family who remembered that as their little sister's birthday.

For thirty-eight years, Lagenour carried around this picture of his little sister, and wondered if he'd ever get to meet her.

Wednesday night, he did.

"I wanted to her to see that picture of her as a little baby and it was kind of funny because she told me I've never seen a picture of me so small and I told her I'd never seen her so big," said Lagenour.

There are many similarities between Stephanie and the Lagenour family, like their sense of humor, faith, and even voices.

"Almost like a rasp in her voice, I'm like oh my gosh I have that, I look like these people, and I act like these people, I belong with these people,"said Wassberg.

Stephanie and Mike's sister, Michelle Dunn, says she loves that they share their goofy spirit.

"Her and Mike and I, we've got the goofy thing going on, I don't know we just have the same sense of humor," said Dunn.

"It was seriously like I'd always known them, it had just been a really long time since we talked," added Wassberg.

Stephanie will meet all of the family Thursday evening for the first time.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

